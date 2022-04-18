2022 NBA Playoffs – LeBron, Kevin Love & More React to Thrilling Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics Game 1

We’ll take more of that, please. The 2022 NBA playoffs were off to a solid start, and the first game of the first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics was no exception. Boston’s 115-114 win was full of excitement thanks in large part to the tournaments Jason Tatum And Keri Irving.

Tatum (31 points) sealed the victory for the Celtics when he got a pass from Marcus Smart, spins around and falls into a throwing position shortly before the time is up. The win marks Tatum’s fourth consecutive game of 30 points in the playoffs dating back to the last postseason. The 24-year-old, in 1987, ties Larry Bird with the longest streak in Celtics history.

2 related

On the netts side of the equation, Irving made an offer. He scored 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant He added 23 points but only hit 9 of 24 as Boston’s defense applied pressure, making things difficult for the Brooklyn star.

The match – which was tied less than two minutes before play – spoke in the league.

LeBron JamesAnd Draymond GreenAnd Kevin Love And more NBA stars are turning to Twitter fingers to respond to Kyrie’s skills, Tatum’s beater, and the potential to play six more games like these:

Young God-rie is so good at Basketball Man!!! Insane skill!! – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17 2022

Shame it’s not top 75! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/jQyMvd0qXO – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17 2022

Wow what an end… – Kevin Love April 17 2022

Likely 6 more games than this…? epic – Kevin Love April 17 2022

This series 🔥🔥🔥🔥 JT SPIN CYCLE – Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 17 2022

JT for the game 😳 – MilesBridges April 17 2022

What a game!! – MilesBridges April 17 2022

This series is going to be good! – Theo Benson (@tpinsonn) April 17 2022

NBA PLAYOFFS!!! wow 😯 – DejounteMurray April 17 2022

What a game… – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 17 2022

What a game!! – Irvine Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 17 2022