2022 NBA Expert Picks: Cavaliers-Nets, Timberwolves-Clippers, Hawks-Hornets, Pelicans-Spurs

The 2021-22 regular season is coming to a close and four of the eight matches are scheduled for the first round. The other four will, of course, be decided by a Championship Play as the top two seededs in each conference (the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies in the west, and the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the east) wait to see who they are. fee.

Gameplay Reminder: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 match gets the No. 7 seed, and the loser who wins in the 9-10 plays the No. 8 seed game.

Below you’ll find our staff’s picks for the first round of play games as well as the #8 seed elimination game.

(7) Brooklyn Nets vs (8) Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday 12 April | time: 7 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: TNT

(7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs (8) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday 12 April | time: 9:30 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: TNT

(9) Atlanta Hawks vs (10) Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday 13th April | time: 7 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: ESPN

(9) New Orleans Pelicans vs (10) San Antonio Spurs

Date: Wednesday 13th April | time: 9:30 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: ESPN

Ranked #8, play in the match (East)

Bill Reiter: Falcons over the Cavaliers

Brad Botkin: Falcons over the Cavaliers

Colin Ward Henninger: Falcons over the Cavaliers

James Herbert: Hornets over Cavaliers

Sam Quinn: Falcons over the Cavaliers

Jasmine Wembish: Falcons over the Cavaliers

Jack Maloney: Falcons over the Cavaliers

Michael Caskey Blumen: Cavaliers over the Hawks

Ranked #8 (West)

Bill Reiter: Clippers over Tottenham

Brad Botkin: Timberwolves over swans

Colin Ward Henninger: Timberwolves over swans

James Herbert: Timberwolves over swans

Sam Quinn: swans over clippers

Jasmine Wembish: Clippers over the swan

Jack Maloney: swans over wolves

Michael Caskey Blumen: Clippers over Tottenham