2022 NBA Expert Picks: Cavaliers-Nets, Timberwolves-Clippers, Hawks-Hornets, Pelicans-Spurs

The 2021-22 regular season is coming to a close and four of the eight matches are scheduled for the first round. The other four will, of course, be decided by a Championship Play as the top two seededs in each conference (the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies in the west, and the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the east) wait to see who they are. fee.
Gameplay Reminder: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 match gets the No. 7 seed, and the loser who wins in the 9-10 plays the No. 8 seed game.
Below you’ll find our staff’s picks for the first round of play games as well as the #8 seed elimination game.
(7) Brooklyn Nets vs (8) Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Tuesday 12 April | time: 7 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: TNT
(7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs (8) Los Angeles Clippers
Date: Tuesday 12 April | time: 9:30 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: TNT
(9) Atlanta Hawks vs (10) Charlotte Hornets
Date: Wednesday 13th April | time: 7 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: ESPN
(9) New Orleans Pelicans vs (10) San Antonio Spurs
Date: Wednesday 13th April | time: 9:30 PM ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: ESPN
Ranked #8, play in the match (East)
Bill Reiter: Falcons over the Cavaliers
Brad Botkin: Falcons over the Cavaliers
Colin Ward Henninger: Falcons over the Cavaliers
James Herbert: Hornets over Cavaliers
Sam Quinn: Falcons over the Cavaliers
Jasmine Wembish: Falcons over the Cavaliers
Jack Maloney: Falcons over the Cavaliers
Michael Caskey Blumen: Cavaliers over the Hawks
Ranked #8 (West)
Bill Reiter: Clippers over Tottenham
Brad Botkin: Timberwolves over swans
Colin Ward Henninger: Timberwolves over swans
James Herbert: Timberwolves over swans
Sam Quinn: swans over clippers
Jasmine Wembish: Clippers over the swan
Jack Maloney: swans over wolves
Michael Caskey Blumen: Clippers over Tottenham
