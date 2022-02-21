2022 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry wins MVP after breaking the record for most 3-pointers in a single game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry He’s going through the worst three-point shooting season of his career, but during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, he reminded everyone why he’s the greatest shooter of all time. Fitting in for LeBron’s team, Curry was in stale state, scoring 50 points and defeating 16 of 27 three-pointers in every way imaginable, setting a new All-Star record in the process.

His exciting performance LeBron’s team win 163-160 Over Team Durant earned him the 2022 Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Player of the Year award, the first time he’s received this honor in eight All-Star games in his career.

“This trophy has a very special meaning, and it is a tribute to Kobe and Gigi, everyone who lost two years ago,” Curry said after the match. “I am very humble, very blessed and I really appreciate it.”

With his 10th index of the game 3 during the third quarter, Curry broke Paul George Score more than 3 throws in one All-Star Game. The record-breaker was perhaps his hardest night, a one-legged runner of the highest key. Curry just started, though, making five more three-pointers in the quarter to give him 15 3’s and 45 points through three frames.

He made an additional triple-pointer in the fourth quarter to give him 16 on the night, two more than the regular-season record set by Warriors teammate Clay Thompson, who clocked 14 3s against the Chicago Bulls in 2018.

Curry’s final score of 50 points was just two points away from Anthony DavisAll-Star Game Record of 52, set in 2017. With his performance, Carey — who was born in Akron, Ohio — also Raised over $100,000 Cleveland Metro School District.

After the game, Curry’s longtime rival, LeBron James, had only positive things to say about Stephen’s performance for fans in Cleveland on Sunday night.

“Steve, I mean, come on man. That guy is from a different planet,” James said. “He literally has a robot sniper attached to his arm, and when he leaves it, not just himself but everyone on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, whatever you’re watching, you think it’s going to happen every time. And nine times out of 10, sometimes 10. Times out of 10, you actually go in. So, to be there and watch that kid from Akron shoot the way he did, it was unbelievable. It was amazing.”

Curry has been in an uncharacteristic slump for the past two months, and we’ll see if his shooting show at Sunday’s All-Star Game puts him back on track as the Warriors aim for another NBA Finals appearance.