2022 MLB Home Run Derby: TV channel, time, live broadcast, how to watch online, participants, bracket, odds

The 2022 Home Run Derby in Major League Baseball is scheduled to take place Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The main title of the octagonal domain is New York Mets Star Pete Alonso, who is attempting to become the first-ever hitter to win three consecutive derbies (only Ken Griffey Jr. has three derby victories). Alonso prevailed in 2019 and last year (no All-Star events were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Joining Alonso in the field of eight this year is Juan Soto from CitizensRonald Acuña Jr. braveKyle Schwarber PhyllisAlbert Pujols basicsAnd the sailors Rookie Julio Rodriguez, Jose Ramirez from guardiansand former dribble and current goalkeeper Cory Seeger.

Here’s how you can watch this year’s Home Run Derby:

2022 Home Run Derby

where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles | When: 8 p.m. ET; Monday 18 July

TV channel: ESPN | Live broadcast: fuboTV (try for free)

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Home Run Derby Arch

The opening round entrants are ranked based on the number of home runs they’ve taken this season as of July 13.

#1 Kyle Schwarber vs #8 Albert Pujols

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs Ronald Acuña Jr No. 7.

No. 3 Cory Seeger vs No. 6 Julio Rodriguez

No. 4 Juan Soto vs No. 5 Jose Ramirez

Home Run Derby format

Here’s how the derby works these days:

Each rider gets three minutes in the first and second rounds to get as many runs as possible on their home ground. Finalists or third round finalists get two minutes.

Each contestant receives a bonus of 30 seconds at the end of each regulation period, and this time can be increased to 60 seconds if the contestant reaches a distance of at least 440 feet.

Each contestant gets 45 seconds of time during each regulation period.

Any round that ends in a draw will be decided by a 60-second “swing” with no breaks or overtime.

The winner receives $1 million in prize pool of $2.5 million.

Home Run Derby Odds

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Alonso is the favorite to take him with this elusive third consecutive title. Here are the full odds for Monday’s clash: