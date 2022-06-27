2022 MLB Home Run Derby: Choosing the perfect eight-player field for Dodger Stadium

The 2022 MLB season continues to rage, with only a few weeks left until the All-Star break. The most fun event in the intermission itself, to me, is not the All-Star Game, but instead the Home Run Derby. It used to not be the case. The event was on life support from an entertainment standpoint, by 2014, but the format was changed prior to the 2015 event in Cincinnati to add a clock element and is now amazingly fun.

We’ll again see a stadium with eight players, four from each league, in three weeks from Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

So let’s choose a field out of eight that we want to see. It’s not necessarily the 100 percent best field, because some players don’t. Aaron Judge doesn’t want that. It doesn’t seem that many other people who were already involved in it, earlier in their career, don’t want to do it again (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez, Giancarlo Stanton, etc.). I suspect after doing that last season that Shohei Ohtani will cherish the rest instead of participating again. Also, if possible, they will generally try to get a home player into the action.

Let’s choose eight realistic participants.

National League

Alonso’s house, mets

He is a two-time title holder and will definitely compete again. It looks like he wants to make this one of the things he’s famous for and that’s pretty cool. An absolute choice without thinking.

Austin Riley brave

Especially since the brave are the ones who knock Dodgers From last year’s qualifiers and these two teams have faced each other in the last 2 NLCS, we must have a Braves representative. I’d be fine with Ronald Acuna Jr., but he really did and he had a tear in the AFC Champions League last season. Riley makes more sense. He had 33 Homers last year in the regular season and some big hits in the playoffs — including a home run and an exit song against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. As such, it is already well known to regular audiences. He’s running at a pace of 40 this season, too.

Jazz Chisholm Marlins

my captain 2022 Team All FunThe world needs more jazz. The 24-year-old has a population of 14 people and 0.538 dwindling percentage in the Bahamas. It’s a bit weak, so the power feels sneaky. Posted in My derby in the Bahamas last winter where they were hitting balls in the sea. He will attend all kinds of entertainment for the event.

Will Smith, Dodgers

As noted, we want a hometown option. I don’t think Freddy Freeman will do that again. Mookie Bates was injured. Cody Bellinger has already done it and he’s not having a great season. Smith hit 25 in 414 players at bat last season and more than half of them were deemed “no skeptics” by Statcast. He has a lot of power and it would be fun to see Dodgers fans gather around him. And if anyone wants to cry, “How many people other than Dodgers fans know of him?” – First, pay attention – I’d like to send 2017 participant Justin Burr. The Miami crowd was charged up for him.

Others in mind: Kyle Schwarber has already done it (he made it into the final against Bryce Harper when they were on two different teams), but it sure will work. It looks like Jorge Soler is going to have fun in all its forms. Rowdy Tellez will work. I suppose, from basicsNolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will miss, but young Juan Yépez or Nolan Gorman would be interesting choices. Mane Machado has done that before, but I feel he’s the Dodger villain with so much potential. Of course, he has an injury at the moment and is likely to come out. Any dodger, really, would be fine, too. It’s probably too early for Pirates rookie O’Neill Cruz, isn’t it? or is he?

American League

Jordan Alvarez Astros

Last year, Alvarez He said being in the derby would interest him. The feeling is mutual for me. I am very interested in seeing Yordan in it. He’s probably the scariest hitter in baseball at this point and there will be a plethora of tape measure shots.

Raphael Devers, red socks

It doesn’t seem possible, but we have the 25-year-old Red Sox star who has already won the world championship, played in two ALCS’s, led his league in doubles and leads the league in hits. However, it has also been underestimated. A stocky left-handed with an incredibly violent swing, more than 50 percent of his house races in each of the past four seasons have been rated “beyond any doubt.” Let’s give it a show here.

Mike Trout Angels

Trout never seen in a derby. By this point in their careers, most stars have finished thinking about it, but Trout in 2019 said so”Maybe in a year, I’ll say to myself, “Hey, let’s do this.He said it’s ‘probably’ something he’ll do eventually.’ Trout is 30 years old, and he’ll have plenty of fans in his favour – with Dodgers fans potentially chanting against him – and Los Angeles is very close to where the Angels actually play, even if they don’t They’re playing in Los Angeles. Seems like a good time to do it, so let’s “do it.” Trout leads the bigs in slow beats.

Byron Buxton twins

I doubt the twins would agree to this and the smartest thing for Buxton and his club would be to skip it. He’s had a lot of trouble staying on the field, and it looks like running in the derby would be very tempting. He recently said it was “Something to think about,” So he does not rule it out. It’s still a bad idea for him and his team. However, I don’t really need to care about these things. I’m looking for a fun derby team and it would be amazing to see Buxton unleash baseballs.

Others of note: If Ohtani wanted to do it, by all means, it would be super fun and attract a lot of eyeballs just by his presence alone. Obviously, if the judge changes his mind, we’ll have to call him in. If Alvarez doesn’t, then the Astros’ Kyle Tucker would be a good choice. Cory Seeger has done it before and probably won’t, but doing it in a file Notice The uniform at Dodger Stadium is going to be fun. Let’s save Julio Rodriguez at the 2023 Derby in Seattle.