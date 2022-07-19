USATSI



The 2022 MLB All-Star is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. It’s the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic, and the MLS is practicing an eight-game winning streak. They’ve won 20 of their last 24 All-Star games, though the AL’s all-time lead has been a modest 46-43-2. Although recently the All-Star Game has been one-sided.

Monday afternoon, All-Star Manager – Dusty Baker of the Astros And Brian Sneeker, the defending champion of the World Championship brave – Announce the starting lineup for each team and the main bowler. This is the starting lineup for AL, which will be the home team despite playing the match at NL ballpark:

D. H. Shohei Ohtani, Angels RF Aaron Qazi, Yankees 3B Raphael Devers, red socks 1b Vladimir Guerrero Jr., blue jays LF Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees CF Byron Buxton, twins (Replacing the injured Mike Trout) Tim Anderson, white socks 2B Andrês Jimênez, guardians (Replacing the injured Jose Altufe) J Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

SB Shane McClanahan, rays

McClanahan, Unanimous Mid-Season Winner AL CY Young, gets a splash on Ohtani. Ohtani has never been out of the game in his MLB career and it is unknown if he will ever make an All-Star Game. As a reminder, fans vote for the starting position players in the All-Star Game. The starting jug is chosen by the manager. Now here’s NL’s starting lineup:

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves C.F. Mookie Betts, Dodgers 3 B Mane Machado, Padres 1b Paul Goldschmidt, basics Tria Turner, The Dodgers C. Wilson Contreras, Cubs DH William Contreras, Braves (replacing injured Bryce Harper) LF Jock Pederson, giants 2b Jeff McNeill, mets (Replacing the injured Chisholm Jazz)

Clayton Kershaw, The Dodgers

The Dodgers legend gets the ball in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. How cool is that? Kershaw is the first bowler to start an All-Star game on his home court since Max Scherzer started at Nationals Park in 2018. Marlins Sandy Alcantara and Kershaw’s teammate Tony Gonsulin would have been worthy as well, but Sneaker couldn’t miss Kershaw in Los Angeles. It’s hard to think of a better baseball scene.