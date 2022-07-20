2022 MLB All-Star Game result, takeaway: AL continues to win as Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton Homer

The Major League Soccer, building on the power of back-to-back home strikes by Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton, continued its dominance of the All-Star Game Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. AL won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, 3-2, to rack up nine consecutive National League wins in the midsummer classic.

Stanton, an All-Star Game MVP, hit Homer’s 457-foot Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin in the fourth inning. Buxton, the next hitter, followed up with a 425-foot blast of his own to give AL a one-time lead that the team wouldn’t give up.

The National League is off to a strong start. Dribbling legend Clayton Kershaw made the start in front of his home crowd and scored a goalless first half (which featured Shuhei Ohtani). NL got two runs at the bottom of the first, thanks to the RBI song from Mookie Betts and Homer solo from first Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt. NL has had four hits from AL writer Shane McClanahan, but has only had one hit in the last eight innings.

Now for some takeaways from the 2022 All-Star Game.

consecutive AL up to nine

The MLS All-Star Game win streak is up to nine. The so-called Junior circuit is also 21-4 in the last 25 All-Star games. However, the National League dominated the All-Star game so much in the 1960s and 1970s that the AL had only a slim 47-43-2 advantage in the all-time series despite its recent dominance. AL will be looking to extend its All-Star winning streak to 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle next year.

Stanton and Buxton made history

Thanks to Homer Goldschmidt I, NL held a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. However, things quickly changed thanks to Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees and Byron Paxton of the twins.

With a one-and-one exit, host Tony Gonsulin introduced Dodgers Stanton by a 0-2 break. Stanton, who joined forces with Mariano Rivera (2013) and Derek Jeter (2000) as the Yankees to win an All-Star Game MVP, found it in his desire:

It’s a 457-foot smash mission that reached the circumference of the seats Stanton was sitting in when he was visiting Dodger Stadium as a kid. It also left the bat at 111.7 mph, According to Sarah Langeis the highest Statcast exit speed ever recorded in an All-Star game.

That tied the match, and Buxton, the next hitter, gave AL the 3-2 lead with this blast of Fastball 2-1 over the area:

And we say above the area we mean it categorically:

In tandem, these two circles made their first All-Star game since Alex Bregman and George Springer of the Astros pulled them in 2018 and seventh overall. Consider the significance of the Stanton-Buxton range, which is unsurpassed, at least in relation to the classic midsummer:

Not coincidentally, Stanton and Buxton combined for 47 Homer in the first half of this season.

Choose Kershaw Ohtani

In a field interview before his first hit, Shuhei Ohtani said he plans to swing the first pitch, swing the first pitch he did. He sent Clayton Kershaw’s first show at number one for a single. Ohtani is the third player to achieve first-court success of an All-Star Game, joining fellow Angels Mike Trout (2013) and Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett (1986).

However, Ohtani’s stint in the rules did not last long. After dropping the single, Kershaw chose Ohtani from first base. check it out:

Little throw in the All-Star Game? come on man. That’s not as bad as changing the playing field in an All-Star game, but come on. Anyway, this is the first All-Star game since Carlos Zambrano picked Milton Bradley in 2008.

Ohtani went 1-for-1 with a picnic at the All-Star Game. Unfortunately, he did not jump. Kershaw was swinging around Ohtani’s single and Raphael Devers’ start to his goalless walk. But a little throw in the All-Star Game? really? That’s a fine in kangaroo court.

Nestor Cortes went ‘rogue’

The Yankees had two unexpected All-Stars this year in catcher Jose Trevino and left-hander Nestor Cortes. Trevino came from Rangers on a minor deal near the end of spring training, and Curtis returned to the Yankees with a minor league contract last year.

In the sixth inning they cooperated with the American League battery, and the microphone was placed in the broadcast. We got to hear them joking and talking by choosing a pitch. It was elegant. And we’ve heard Curtis give alerts that one of his unconventional deliveries was coming:

“I’d probably be totally crap about it. You’ll probably see some pretty cool stuff there,” Curtis told NJ.com earlier this week. I wouldn’t say one funky rendition qualifies as rogue—Curtis does it once or twice initially with the Yankees—but it’s definitely different, and the difference is fun. Putting Curtis and Trevino into the mic was a good half way for TV.

We couldn’t see the new tie-breaking format

Earlier this week, MLB announced that All-Star Game relationships will not be determined by additional roles, as has been the practice in the past, Rather, in short, the Home Run Derby. In the event of a tie after nine innings, each team will choose three players, and each of them will receive three strokes. After all six players have had a chance to racket within three rounds, the team with the highest total will be declared the winner.

Needless to say, this new wrinkle was greeted with enthusiasm from fans, and many of us were undoubtedly hoping for a Tuesday night tie. It didn’t quite happen, although AL did keep its lead one round over the last five and a half runs.

At eight, NL pulled off its first hit since the first half—a straight Austin Riley single from Clay Holmes to drive the frame—but Holmes recovered to get the next two finishes, and then Liam Hendrix came along to pinpoint the running potential. In the ninth minute, the closest goalkeeper Emmanuel Klass shot from the side to block.

Had we managed to equalize, Ty France, Julio Rodríguez and Kyle Tucker would have all moved to AL, while Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuña Jr. And Kyle Schwarber has gone to the NL in the mini derby. Advantage NL, given that they had passed three actual Home Run Derby participants? Unfortunately, we’ll never know.