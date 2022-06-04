2022 Memorial Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, and golf scores in Saturday’s third round

Cameron Smith has the singles lead at 8-under after two rounds at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. The Australian will be looking to add his third title of the year, successfully fending off Jon Ram in the Champions Tour and the toughest course in golf at the Players Championship in March.

This time around, he’s hoping to keep his slim profit margin over a mixed group of newcomers and veterans on the PGA Tour. Both Cameron Young and Davis Riley are squatting adrift and well positioned to win their first victory on golf’s biggest stage, as both rookies used to occupy the leaderboards over the weekend in PGA Tour events.

Only one strike behind them, and three from Smith leading, is Rory McIlroy, who was last seen inside the top ten at the 2022 PGA Championship. With impressive performances over the past month, the four-time Grand Slam winner has gone without a trophy since last October despite His high level of play.

Keep it closed here because CBS Sports will be following it all with live updates and analysis throughout Round Three. You can watch the events of the third round live on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App 2:30-6pm ET on Saturdays.