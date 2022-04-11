2022 Match Bracket Updates: Latest Scenarios on the Final Day of the Season

The final day of the 2021-22 NBA regular season features 15 games that will have a major impact on the playoffs and the Play-In Championship. Tune in and see how the main league action unfolds as the season approaches.
Eastern Conference
- Miami
- Boston
- Milwaukee
- Philadelphia
- Toronto
- Chicago
- Brooklyn
- Cleveland
- Atlanta
- Charlotte
Western Conference
- Phoenix
- Memphis
- Dallas or Golden State
- Dallas or Golden State
- Denver or Utah
- Denver or Utah
- Minnesota
- Los Angeles Clippers
- New Orleans
- San Antonio
Updates and scenarios from 15 games
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Live, TNT)
- The Warriors will snatch the No. 3 ranked Mavericks with a win or a loss. If the Warriors lose and the Mavericks win, the Warriors will be seeded No. 4. Golden State will face the Nuggets or the Jazz in the first round.
- The Pelicans finished ninth in the Play-In Championship and will host Tottenham Tuesday.
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks (Live, League)
- To climb to third, the Mavericks would need to win and the Warriors would need to lose. Otherwise, Dallas would end up ranked No. 4. The Mavericks would face either the Jazz or the Nuggets in the first round.
- San Antonio is 10th and plays in New Orleans in the first round of the Play-In Championship. The winner of that game will play the loser from the Timberwolves-Clippers and fight for the No. 8 seed.
Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers (Live, Bass League)
- The math is simple for Utah: Win to grab the No. 5 seed. However, a loss and a Nuggets victory would drop the Jazz to the No. 6 seed. Utah will face either the Mavericks or the Warriors in the first round.
- Trail Blazers have already been phased out.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets (Live, Major League)
- There is only one scenario that would see Denver snatch the No. 5 seed: the Nuggets winning and the Jazz losing. Any other combination would see Denver terminate as the No. 6 seed with its opponent (Golden State or Dallas) yet to be named.
- The Lakers have already been eliminated.
Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves (Live, League)
- The Bulls are ranked No. 6 and will face Dollars in the first round of the playoffs.
- The Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Play-In Tuesday. The winner of that match will clinch the No. 7 seed and qualify to play the Grizzlies in the first round. The loser will host the winning Spurs in the Play-In tournament and fight for the No. 8 seed, and the winner of that match plays with the Suns in the first round.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers (Live stream, league ticket)
- The Clippers finished eighth and will visit the Timberwolves in the Play-In Championship. The winner of that match will clinch the seventh seed and play the Grizzlies in the first round. The loser of the Clippers-Timberwolves will play the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans for the eighth seed, and the winner of that match plays with the Suns in the first round.
- Thunder has already been eliminated.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns (Live, Bass League)
- The Suns finished first in the Western Conference and will play the second survivor of the Play-In Championship (Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans or Spurs).
- The kings have already been eliminated.
Boston Celtics 139, Memphis Grizzlies 110
- The Celtics snatched away the second seed in the East with a win over Memphis after the Bucks lost to Cleveland earlier on Sunday. Boston will face the winner of the Play-In Tournament in a Brooklyn-Cleveland match.
- The Memphis has already grabbed the second seed in the West and will face the Minnesota or Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.
Philadelphia 76ers 118, Detroit Pistons 106
- And dropped 76 of the No. 4 seed after Boston’s victory over Memphis. Philadelphia will have a home advantage against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.
- The pistons have already been eliminated.
New York Knicks 105, Toronto Raptors 94
- The Raptors grabbed the No. 5 seed. They would face the 76ers in the first round.
- The Knicks have already been eliminated.
Orlando Magic 125, Miami Heat 111
- Heat is reserved in the first seed. Miami will face the second survivor of the tournament (Netts, Cavaliers, Hawks or Hornets) in the first round.
- The magic has already been eliminated.
Matches are set.
Brooklyn Nets 134, Indiana Pacers 126
- The Nets survived a pair run by Pacers to win 7th place. They will host Cleveland in their first Play-In Championship game. The winner of that match will get the seventh seed and play Boston in the first round of the playoffs.
- The Pacers have already been eliminated.
Cleveland Cavaliers 133 Milwaukee Bucks 115
- Milwaukee’s loss left the door open for Boston to smash the second seed with a win over Memphis. That put Dollars in third and facing the Chicago Bulls in the first round.
- The Cavaliers’ win kept them in eighth place. They will play in Brooklyn in their first game of the Play-In Championship. The winner of that match will be the seventh seed and plays Boston in the first round of the playoffs.
Charlotte Hornets 124 Washington Wizards 108
- Charlotte did what she could with a win over Houston, but wins for the other Play-In teams kept the Hornets in 10th place. They will play in Atlanta for their first game in the Play-In Championship. The winner of that match will play the loser from the Cavaliers Nets for eighth and final place.
- The processors have already been eliminated.
Atlanta Hawks 130, Houston Rockets 114
- The Atlanta win helped secure a ninth-place finish and a domestic stadium advantage in a singles play against the Charlotte Hornets.. The winner will advance their shot to the eighth seed, while the loser will miss the playoffs.
- The missiles have already been eliminated.
