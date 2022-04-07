April 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

2022 Masters predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win the Augusta National

Emet 36 mins ago 2 min read
2022 Masters predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win the Augusta National
Getty Images

Augusta, GA – The 86th Masters are only a few hours away, and the horse race toward another green jacket is as wide open as it has been in any year in recent memory. This is partly because there are so many superstars on top of the mountain who could win any major tournament but also because none of them separated themselves from the predicament by rolling through the first quarter of the year.

It’s time to narrow down the pitch, and decide who, out of the 91 golfers on the field, can Really win This tournament. Maybe that’s a fool’s job – who would have put Charles Schwartzell on a list like this in 2011 or Danny Willett in 2016? – But we have a lot of history, of course, as well as a modern form that we can withdraw from while we are executing this elite field.

So while there are likely to be about twenty golfers on the field who theoretically have the game to show over 72 holes, the most likely winner of this tournament on Sunday night at Augusta National will be one of those nine golfers.

Be sure to check out the full range of 2022 MA Prospects Via Caesars Sportsbook as well as our full range of 2022 Master’s forecast and expert selection With many speculations from our golf experts.

Watch all four rounds of the 2022 Masters starting Thursday Masters Live As we follow the world’s best golfers around the Augusta National with featured combos, check-in at the famous Amen Corner and watch the leaders around the turn on holes 15 and 16. Watch live CBSSports.comThe CBS Sports App And the Paramount +.

2022 Masters forecast, favorite

Who will win the Masters title, and which long shots will stun the golf world? Visit SportsLine now to see the predicted Masters leaderboardall from a model that’s acquired seven major female golfers and has gone up nearly $10,000 since the reboot.

See also  Cubs to sign Andrelton Simmons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Royals Rework Whit Merrifield Contract

9 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Augusta President – Phil Mickelson was invited to the Master but withdrew

17 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from playoffs after seventh straight loss – ‘We had more squads at the start than wins’

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Flight attendants found illegal apartment rentals in East Boston garage for years – CBS Boston

26 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

30 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Hubble investigates strange weather conditions in noisy worlds

34 mins ago Izer
2 min read

2022 Masters predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win the Augusta National

36 mins ago Emet