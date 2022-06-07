2022 MacBook Air news, features, specs, and more

The The new MacBook Air is officially here It comes with an all-new design, the M2 chip on the inside, and more. In addition to the big picture changes Apple mentioned on stage at WWDC, there are a few other noteworthy tidbits about the 2022 MacBook Air. Head down while we round them up.

External display support

One of the biggest limitations of the MacBook Air with the original M1 chip is that it only supports one external display. Unfortunately, this same limitation still applies with the new MacBook Air powered by the M2.

Apple says the new MacBook Air can support a single external display with a resolution of up to 6K at 60Hz. This display can be powered simultaneously with the MacBook Air’s integrated display, so you can technically have two active displays — but only one of them can be an external display.

Thinner than the original iPhone

The new MacBook Air is 11.3mm thick and weighs 2.7 pounds. This means that it is thinner than the original iPhone as well as the iPhone 3G. The thickness of the original iPhone was 11.6 mm, while the thickness of the iPhone 3G and iPhone 3GS was 12.3 mm.

Thunderbolt 3 port

Unlike the latest MacBook Pro and Mac Studio devices, the new MacBook Air uses a Thunderbolt 3 connection instead of Thunderbolt 4.

Supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports:

Shipping

screen port

Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbit/s)

USB 4 (up to 40 Gbit/s)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbit/s)

Color Matching MagSafe Chargers

Unlike the cables included with the MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air comes with a MagSafe color-matched cable to the MacBook Air. For example, if you bought your new MacBook Air in midnight color, the MagSafe cable will be in midnight color as well.

The cables have also appeared in the online Apple Store, but are not available for purchase. cables Included at $49 It is compatible with MacBook Air as well as MacBook Pro. This means that MacBook Pro buyers will be able to purchase one of these cables to match their MacBook Pro if they so choose.

Configuration pricing

Finally, a few more details about the pricing of the new MacBook Air. 2022 MacBook Air starts at $1,199. For this entry level configuration, you get:

Octa core processor

Octa-core GPU

Unified memory 8 GB

256 GB SSD Storage

Meanwhile, if you upgrade to the $1,499 configuration, you’ll get:

Octa core processor

10-core graphics processor

Unified memory 8 GB

512 GB SSD Storage

From there, Apple offers a variety of different upgrades to the MacBook Air. These options include upgrading to 16GB of consolidated memory for $200 or 24GB of consolidated memory for $400. You can upgrade from 512GB of storage to 1TB for $200 or even 2TB for $600.

What’s in the box

In the case of the new MacBook Air, you’ll find a new compact 35W dual USB-C power adapter. If you want fast charging capabilities, you can opt for the 67W USB-C Power Adapter at no additional cost.

The 67W USB-C Power Adapter can quickly charge the MacBook Air battery to up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Apple has yet to announce any shipping information for the new MacBook Air. The company simply says that the 2022 MacBook Air will be available sometime in July.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: