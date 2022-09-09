2022 Italian Grand Prix FP2 report and highlights: Sainz tops Verstappen, Leclerc in second Monza training session

Carlos Sainz kept Ferrari on top of the schedules during Friday’s second practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, beating Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Sainz clocked 1min 21.664secs to lead Verstappen by 0.143secs, while FP1 driver Charles Leclerc finished third – after facing Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel narrowly on the opening braking late in the session.

Verstappen could have threatened Sainz for a P1 spot, but the massive shutdown in Turn 1 at the start of his thin run forced him to back off and back again – he lost valuable rubber performance in the process.

Anyway, Verstappen and Sainz are two of the many drivers who will receive Network Penalties On Sunday, amid various changes to the power unit and gearbox up and down the pit lane.