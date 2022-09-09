2022 Italian Grand Prix FP2 report and highlights: Sainz tops Verstappen, Leclerc in second Monza training session

Carlos Sainz kept Ferrari on top of the schedules during Friday’s second practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, beating Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Sainz clocked 1min 21.664secs to lead Verstappen by 0.143secs, while FP1 driver Charles Leclerc finished third – after facing Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel narrowly on the opening braking late in the session.
Verstappen could have threatened Sainz for a P1 spot, but the massive shutdown in Turn 1 at the start of his thin run forced him to back off and back again – he lost valuable rubber performance in the process.
Anyway, Verstappen and Sainz are two of the many drivers who will receive Network Penalties On Sunday, amid various changes to the power unit and gearbox up and down the pit lane.
|
1
Carlos
Signs
Supreme Authority for Financial Control and Accountability
Ferrari
|
1: 21.664
|
2
the above
Verstappen
VER
Red Bull Racing
|
+ 0.143 seconds
|
3
Charles
Leclerc
LEC
Ferrari
|
+ 0.193 seconds
|
4
Lando
Norris
Nor
McLaren
|
+ 0.674 seconds
|
5
George
contact
Russians
mercedes
|
+ 0.722 seconds
Lando Norris was the remarkable fourth fastest team for McLaren, one year after the unforgettable team, ahead of George Russell, who led the way for Mercedes.
Amid questions about his final formSergio Perez finished more than half a second behind teammate Verstappen in sixth, followed by another Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton – who reported feeling “uneasy” in his W13 team.
Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were closely tied for eighth and ninth, respectively, while Alex Albon’s Williams finished in the top ten.
Daniel Ricciardo – last year’s Italian Grand Prix winner – finished the opening day 11th, running ahead of Alfa Romeo duo Chu Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, and Alfa Torres of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda – the latter under investigation claiming he failed to slow. yellow flags.
Kevin Magnussen was the only Haas player for most of the session en route to 16th, after teammate Mick Schumacher stopped in the middle sector at midway – the power unit problem was later confirmed.
As such, Schumacher finished just nine laps for the day, having sat in the opening practice session to give Ferrari-backed Antonio Giovinazzi some extra mileage.
Another Vettel was back on the court after Nick de Vries had a run in his Aston Martin in FP1, with the four-time champion placing 17th ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.
Nicholas Latifi finished 19th on the other Williams team, more than a second behind high-flying teammate Albon, with the aforementioned Schumacher in the lead.
