2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners list – The Hollywood Reporter

The Independent celebrates the 37th anniversary of Independent Spirit Awards Sunday afternoon.

Awards are given out not only in film categories but also in TV categories that have been distributed added last year. (Check out the photos of the blue carpet arrival here.)

Among the winners are two first-time nominees: Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor for kuda Red “Questlove” Thompson for Best Documentary Summer of the Soul (…or when the revolution could not be broadcast on TV).

Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Screenplay and Best Director The missing daughter. While she was nominated twice as an actress, this marked her first nomination and win as a screenwriter and director.

The Robert Altman Prize went to collective.

On the TV side, this year’s cast will be honored booking dogs which also won Best New Written Series. Thoso Mpidou won Best Female Role in a new series written for underground railway, While Lee Jung-jae – winner last week SAG Awards – Won Best Male Performance in a New Written Series for Squid game.

The in-person party takes place on the beach in Santa Monica and is hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. It is broadcast on IFC and AMC+.

The ceremony traditionally takes place on the Saturday before the Oscars, but it became virtual in 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), as it was broadcast three days before the Oscars. This year, it airs three weeks before the Academy Awards and just as the final round of voting for the Academy Award begins.

The winners are chosen by the members of Film Independent.

Full list of movie 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Follow the candidates. Winners will be updated when they are revealed live on Sunday.

Movie Categories

Best Feature (An award given to producer, executive producers not awarded.)

kiara

Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, John Coplon, Ryan Zacharias

come on come on

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Laila Yacoub

the missing daughter

Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

beginner

Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Carrie Holland, Stephen Sims, Zack Zucker

Zola

Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolevette, Kristen Vachon, Gia Walsh

Best female driver

Isabelle Fuhrmann, beginner

Brittany S Hall, test pattern

patty harrison With each other

Taylor Paige, Zola

Callie Reese, Catch Fair One

Best Male Leader

Clifton Collins Jr., jockey

Frankie Faison Kenneth Chamberlain murder

Michael Gray, Indian wild

Udo Care swan song

Simon Rex red rocket

best help

Ruth Negga pass (winner)

Jesse Buckley the missing daughter

Amy Forsyth beginner

Revika Reustle, Gladly

Susanna’s son red rocket

Best assistant

Troy Kotsur, kuda (winner)

Coleman Domingo, Zola

Miko Gattuso, queen of glory

Will Patton, sweet thing

Chask Spencer Indian wild

best director

Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (winner)

ganicza bravo, Zola

Lauren Hadaway, beginner

Mike Mills, come on come on

Ninja Tyberg Gladly

best screen

Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (winner)

Nicole Beckwith, With each other

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Mike Mills, come on come on

Todd Stephens, swan song

Best First Feature (award awarded to director and producer)

7 days (winner)

Director: Roshan Sethi

Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslin

cry

Director: Nicole Riggle

Producers: Adam Cope, Rachel Gold, Katie McNeil, Jimmy Patrikov, Kristy Spitzer Thornton

queen of glory

Director: Nana Mensah

Producers: Pav Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelly Robbins-Hicks, Jamond Washington

test pattern

Director/Producer: Shatara Michael Ford

Producers: Pin-Chun Liu and Yu-Hao Su

Indian wild

Director/Producer: Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.

Producers: Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian

Best Initial Screen

Michael Sarnosky The Story of Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnosky, pig (winner)

Lyle Mitchell Corbin Jr., Indian wild

Matt Pfeiffer The story of Sheldon D. cicada

Clever Michael Ford test pattern

Fran Kranz, Collective

The JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD is awarded for the best film made under $500,000 (The prize is awarded to writer, director, and producer. It is not awarded to executive producers.)

shiva baby (winner)

Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman

Producers: Kieran Altman, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

cryptozoo

Writer/Director: Dash Show

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborsky, Bill Way

jockey

Writer/Director/Producer: Clint Bentley

Writer/Producer: Greg Quedar

Producer: Nancy Schaeffer

sweet thing

Writer/Director: Alexander Rockwell

Producers: Louis Anya, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal

This is not a war story

Writer/Director/Producer: Talia Lugacy

Producers: Noah Lange, Julian West

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bio

Lol Crowley Humans

Tim Curtin, kiara

Edo Grau, pass

Ari Wegner, Zola

best montage

Afonso Gonçalves, kiara

Ali Jarir hostel no place

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, beginner

Joey McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natali Kenneth Chamberlain murder

Best Documentary Film (award given to director and producer)

Summer of the Soul (…or When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Broadcast on TV) (winner)

Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Producers: David Dennerstein, Robert Vivolent, Joseph Patel

Boarding

Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon

Producers: Kyra Simon Kennedy, Nathan Truesdale

run away

Directed by: Jonas Boeher Rasmussen

Producers: Monica Hellstrom, Sene Berg Sorensen

in the same breath

Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang

Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

procession

Director: Robert Greene

Producers: Susan Beduza, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

Best International Film (award given to the director)

Room No. 6 (Finland / Russia)

Director: Juho Kuzmanen

driving my car (Japan)

Director: Ryosuke Hamaguchi

Parallel mothers (Spain)

Director: Pedro Almodovar

Gravel (India)

Director: PS Vinothraj

baby maman (France)

Director: Celine Siama

Prayers for the stolen (Mexico)

Director: Tatiana Huizu

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (awarded to one film director, director and cast)

Collective

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Alison Estrine

Cast: Cagan Albright, Red Bernie, Michelle N. Carter, Anne Dodd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breda Wall

Producers Award (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, persistence, and vision required to produce high-quality independent films.)

Lizzie Shapiro (Winner)

Brad Baker Barton

Bin Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, honors a filmmaker gifted with individual vision who has yet to receive proper recognition.)

Alex Camilleri, luzo (winner)

Michael Sarnosky, pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I blame society

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is awarded to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received much recognition.)

Jessica Bashir Faya Day (winner)

Angelo Madsen Minx, north by current

Debbie Loom, Make an effort!

TV Categories

Best group in a new Maktoob series

booking dogs

Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone

Best New Written Series (award given to Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer)

booking dogs (winner)

Writers/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi

Executive Producer: Jarrett Bash

blindness

Writers/Executive Producers: Rafael Casale, David Diggs

Executive Producers: Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palin, Emily Gerson Sainz, Seth Mann

It’s a sin

Executive Producers: Russell T Davis, Peter Hoare, Nicholas Schindler

Underground railway

Author/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins

Executive Producers: Adele Romansky, Mark Cyriak, Brad Pitt, Didi Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

We are a lady of parts

Author: Nada Mansour

Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sorian Fletcher Jones, Mark Freeland

Best Female Performance in a New Maktoob Series

Thoso Mbedo underground railway (winner)

Anjana Vasan, We are a lady of parts

Jana Schmiding Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, blindness

Deborah Iurindi, them: covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Maktoob Series

Lee Jong Jae squid game (winner)

Olly Alexander, It’s a sin

Michael Gray, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett white lotus

ashley thomas, them: covenant

Best New Series, Unwritten or Documentary (award given to Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer)

black and missing (winner)

Series Produced/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Gita Gandbeir

Executive Producers: Joe Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sarah Rodriguez

show choy

Author/Executive Producer: David Choi

Executive Producers: Matt Rivelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murray, Nate Mathison

Mrs. Waldale

Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eislin, Allen Payne, Andre Gaines, Nick Camilleri, Alana Carrethers, Zachary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

The nuclear family

Series: Ry Russo-Young

Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Geither, John Bardeen, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletop, Jenny Raskin, Geralene White-Dreyfus, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Kristen Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Buren, Joe Landauer

philly d

Creators: Ted Basson, Yoni Brock, Nicole Salazar

Executive Producers: Don Porter, Sally Jo Fever, Louis Vossen, Ryan Chantry, Gina Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patti Cullen

Co-Executive Producers: Neon McEvoy, Leslie Berryman