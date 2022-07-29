2022 Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 report and highlights: Sainz leads Verstappen at opening Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set an early mark when he beat championship leader Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc to the fastest time in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard clocked a distance of one minute 18.750 seconds to finish 0.130 seconds behind Verstappen, having sailed to the summit having been the fastest ever in the last two sectors, with Leclerc just ten seconds behind in third.

McLaren’s Lando Norris left it late to fix on the soft tyres and jumped to fourth, 0.5 seconds off the pace in Hungary, which hosted the final Formula 1 event before the summer break – with teammate Daniel Ricciardo eighth after half a second of the race. The two strongest over the brokers.

Major George Russell was fifth, ahead of Sergio Perez – who was heard sneezing several times in a row on the team radio and say he “has a bit of an allergy about this place”. However, the Mexican has more speed, having had the quickest opening sector before pulling away from him on the lap.