2022 Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 report and highlights: Sainz leads Verstappen at opening Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set an early mark when he beat championship leader Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc to the fastest time in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard clocked a distance of one minute 18.750 seconds to finish 0.130 seconds behind Verstappen, having sailed to the summit having been the fastest ever in the last two sectors, with Leclerc just ten seconds behind in third.
As it happened: all the action from the first practice of the Hungarian Grand Prix
McLaren’s Lando Norris left it late to fix on the soft tyres and jumped to fourth, 0.5 seconds off the pace in Hungary, which hosted the final Formula 1 event before the summer break – with teammate Daniel Ricciardo eighth after half a second of the race. The two strongest over the brokers.
Major George Russell was fifth, ahead of Sergio Perez – who was heard sneezing several times in a row on the team radio and say he “has a bit of an allergy about this place”. However, the Mexican has more speed, having had the quickest opening sector before pulling away from him on the lap.
|
1
Carlos
Signs
Supreme Authority for Financial Control and Accountability
Ferrari
|
1: 18.750
|
2
the above
Verstappen
VER
Red Bull Racing
|
+ 0.130 seconds
|
3
Charles
Leclerc
LEC
Ferrari
|
+ 0.289 seconds
|
4
Lando
Norris
Nor
McLaren
|
+ 0.549 seconds
|
5
George
contact
Russians
mercedes
|
+ 0.856 seconds
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, while Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.
Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday He will retire from F1 At the end of the year, it was 11th, a fraction ahead of teammate Lance Stroll, with Aston Martin spending most of the session powering the tougher vehicles before turning their attention of late to the softer.
Analysis: Why Vettel decided to retire – and who might replace him for 2023
Pierre Gasly beat AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda for 13th, while Zhou Guanyu lifted his old Alfa Romeo to 15th. Teammate Valtteri Bottas took the new floor this weekend, with Zhou getting it for Spa, but he will have to Waiting for the FP2 to test it, it was reserve driver Robert Kubica who got the first taste, and the pole ended up in 19th place.
FP1 Highlights: 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix
Alex Albon put Williams No. 16, ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who ran the massively upgraded Haas team, bringing the US team a follow-up update package for the first time this season.
FORM GUIDE: Is Verstappen ready to extend his lead in Hungary – or can Ferrari fight back?
Mick Schumacher will get a Haas update for Spa – and FP1 finished 18th, with Williams backing Nicholas Latifi for the schedules.
Who will score in the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix? Choose your dream team before qualifying and take on the world to win huge prizes with the official Formula 1 Fantasy game. Register, join leagues and manage your team here.
More Stories
What DK Metcalf’s new contract for the Seahawks means for Deebo Samuel, 49ers
How Joey Gallo feels about the Yankees trade with Andrew Benintende
Rangers agree to terms with Kabu Kaku