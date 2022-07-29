July 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 report and highlights: Sainz leads Verstappen at opening Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Emet 39 mins ago 2 min read
1411618509

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set an early mark when he beat championship leader Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc to the fastest time in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard clocked a distance of one minute 18.750 seconds to finish 0.130 seconds behind Verstappen, having sailed to the summit having been the fastest ever in the last two sectors, with Leclerc just ten seconds behind in third.

As it happened: all the action from the first practice of the Hungarian Grand Prix

McLaren’s Lando Norris left it late to fix on the soft tyres and jumped to fourth, 0.5 seconds off the pace in Hungary, which hosted the final Formula 1 event before the summer break – with teammate Daniel Ricciardo eighth after half a second of the race. The two strongest over the brokers.

Major George Russell was fifth, ahead of Sergio Perez – who was heard sneezing several times in a row on the team radio and say he “has a bit of an allergy about this place”. However, the Mexican has more speed, having had the quickest opening sector before pulling away from him on the lap.

1


Carlos
Signs
Supreme Authority for Financial Control and Accountability
Ferrari

1: 18.750

2


the above
Verstappen
VER
Red Bull Racing

+ 0.130 seconds

3


Charles
Leclerc
LEC
Ferrari

+ 0.289 seconds

4


Lando
Norris
Nor
McLaren

+ 0.549 seconds

5


George
contact
Russians
mercedes

+ 0.856 seconds

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, while Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.

Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday He will retire from F1 At the end of the year, it was 11th, a fraction ahead of teammate Lance Stroll, with Aston Martin spending most of the session powering the tougher vehicles before turning their attention of late to the softer.

Analysis: Why Vettel decided to retire – and who might replace him for 2023

Pierre Gasly beat AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda for 13th, while Zhou Guanyu lifted his old Alfa Romeo to 15th. Teammate Valtteri Bottas took the new floor this weekend, with Zhou getting it for Spa, but he will have to Waiting for the FP2 to test it, it was reserve driver Robert Kubica who got the first taste, and the pole ended up in 19th place.

FP1 Highlights: 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix

Alex Albon put Williams No. 16, ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who ran the massively upgraded Haas team, bringing the US team a follow-up update package for the first time this season.

FORM GUIDE: Is Verstappen ready to extend his lead in Hungary – or can Ferrari fight back?

Mick Schumacher will get a Haas update for Spa – and FP1 finished 18th, with Williams backing Nicholas Latifi for the schedules.

Who will score in the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix? Choose your dream team before qualifying and take on the world to win huge prizes with the official Formula 1 Fantasy game. Register, join leagues and manage your team here.

See also  The Rockies to sign Chris Bryant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

What DK Metcalf’s new contract for the Seahawks means for Deebo Samuel, 49ers

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

How Joey Gallo feels about the Yankees trade with Andrew Benintende

17 hours ago Emet
1 min read

Rangers agree to terms with Kabu Kaku

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

15-year-old boy sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in New Zealand

18 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Roku stock falls toward worst drop ever after ‘frankly awful’ earnings

28 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Spain: Prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira

32 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Concerns grow that massive debris of a Chinese missile could crash into populated parts of the United States this weekend | science and technology news

38 mins ago Izer