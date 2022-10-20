2022 Golden Glove Awards Winners

LeMahieu is a three-time Gold Glove winner in second base, but 2022 was the first time he’s appeared in another position than he has done in second. The veteran had a positive defensive presence at third base (5 OAA), first base (2 OAA) and second base (2 OAA) for the Yankees. Merrifield bounced between second base and the field again this season and finished with 5 OAA’s – 3 in the second, 1 in the middle and 1 in the right. Rengifo had a regular playing time for the first time in his career, scoring most of his appearances at second base but also filling in third base and short base for the Angels.