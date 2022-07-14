2022 British Open TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, channel, St. Andrews

Reached the main final of the 2022 golf season with the start of the Open Championship The 150th Historic Championship in St Andrews. The beauty of summer will surround Scotland as The Open returns to the home of golf for the first time since 2015. This will be the 30th occasion that the old course has hosted The Open, and this year’s event is set with a course full of showcasing most of the world’s best golfers.

Colin Morikawa enters as the defending champion, but all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who enters as the front-runner. The Northern Irishman has been playing some of the best golf of his career recently, and is looking to put his hat on a massive season with his first major tournament since 2014. After sitting in the US Open with the specific purpose of playing The Open, Tiger Woods is also attending what could be another His legit shot to win his third Claret Jug at St Andrews. Then there is Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is eyeing a rare US Open double after England won the US National Championship in June.

While attending The Open Championship can be fun and – especially this year – unforgettable, just being able to watch golf on one of the game’s greatest stages in St. Andrews is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is pleased to bring you comprehensive coverage of The Open throughout the week, starting with Round 1. Open tee times And the full list of our CBS sports experts Open tournament predictions and picks.

Enough to talk about it. Here’s how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick to CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 final major tournament starting on Live broadcast open to action on the leaderboard in the first round.

All times are oriental

TV broadcast schedule for the 2022 Open Championships

Round One – Thursday 14th July

First round start time: 1:30 am [Tee times]

Open live broadcast: 1:30 AM to 4 PM at Peacock

Early coverage – 1:30 – 4 am

Premium Groups – 3am to 3pm

Featured Holes – 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Late Cover – 3-4 PM

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Round Two – Friday 15th July

Second round start time: 1:30 am

Open live broadcast: 1:30 AM to 4 PM at Peacock

Early coverage – 1:30 – 4 am

Premium Groups – 3am to 3pm

Featured Holes – 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Late Cover – 3-4 PM

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Round Three – Saturday 16th July

Third round start time: To be announced

Open live broadcast: From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock Day

Premium Groups – 6am to 2pm

Featured Holes – 7am ​​to 1pm

Early TV coverage: 5-7am on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Round 4 – Sunday 17 July

Round 4 start time: To be announced

Open live broadcast: From 5 AM to 1 PM on Peacock Day

Premium Groups – 5 AM to 1 PM

Featured Holes – 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 AM on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)