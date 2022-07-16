2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy’s third round record at St Andrews

The moving day is officially held at the 150th Open Championship, paving the way for an unforgettable round of golf as the Old Course in St Andrews will help determine who really is the contender entering the final round on Sunday. At the 36-hole mark, Cameron Smith led 18-hole leader Cameron Young with 36 holes from 131 tied for four-lowest in Open history (two of the record pace).

Despite this, Young remains in second place alone with Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland (-10), Dustin Johnson (-9) and Scotty Scheffler (-8) lurking into what should be a fun finish at St Andrews. Since 14 of the last 15 champions unlocked in St. He’s probably one of those six golfers.

With a star-studded playing field, St. Andrews serves as a historical backdrop and the pressure to this is the main final of the year, the 150th Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboard3 times tee and complete round Open the TV schedule coverage guide.