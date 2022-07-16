July 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy’s third round record at St Andrews

Emet 48 mins ago 1 min read
2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy's third round record at St Andrews

The moving day is officially held at the 150th Open Championship, paving the way for an unforgettable round of golf as the Old Course in St Andrews will help determine who really is the contender entering the final round on Sunday. At the 36-hole mark, Cameron Smith led 18-hole leader Cameron Young with 36 holes from 131 tied for four-lowest in Open history (two of the record pace).

Despite this, Young remains in second place alone with Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland (-10), Dustin Johnson (-9) and Scotty Scheffler (-8) lurking into what should be a fun finish at St Andrews. Since 14 of the last 15 champions unlocked in St. He’s probably one of those six golfers.

With a star-studded playing field, St. Andrews serves as a historical backdrop and the pressure to this is the main final of the year, the 150th Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboard3 times tee and complete round Open the TV schedule coverage guide.

See also  The NFL becomes the first major US sports league to drop Covid-19 protocols

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Dodgers vs Angels – Game Summary – July 15, 2022

9 hours ago Emet
8 min read

From party favorites to party enthusiasts, the 2022 Open in St Andrews is truly wide open.

17 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Jim Thorpe is restored as the only 1912 Olympic gold medal winner

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – The Economy – The IMF announced what we didn’t want to hear

26 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

How Oishii Vertical Farms grow strawberries that sell for $20 a box

35 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Britney Spears sings new version of Baby One More Time

39 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

MIT physicists harness quantum ‘time-reversal’ to detect gravitational waves and dark matter

47 mins ago Izer