The final round of the final Grand Slam of the 2022 golf season is officially coming to an end, and it looks like we’re on the cusp of a massive finish in the historic 150th Open. With Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland in charge and plenty of chasers including Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Scotty Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, the latest Sunday’s 18 holes at Old Course in St. Andrews could make it an all-time final.

McIlroy and Hovland will be the final duo on Sunday after introducing the drama in the penultimate match of Saturday’s role. The two fired match 6-under 66s to go into 16-under, which puts them off the field as four-strokes. McIlroy is eyeing a second Clarett Jug – and his first major since 2014 – as he tries to put off a potential first-round winner at Hovland along with a handful of strong competitors all within six strokes of the top. .

With a star-studded field atop the leaderboard, St Andrews serves as a historical backdrop and pressing this is the main final of the year, one would already have remembered.