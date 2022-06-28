2022 All-Star Ballot – Second Stage Ranking Update

With only four days left before the end of the first round of voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, it’s a good time to check out the races and see where each position is.
The first round of voting will select two All-Star players — the top vote-taker in each league — and decide which players will advance to the final round of fan voting for the All-Star Game, which will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Fans can fill out a profile All-Star Ballot for Chevrolet MLB 2022 Up to five times in a 24-hour period until Phase 1 of voting ends at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can vote exclusively on MLB.com, on all 30 MLB club sites and on the MLB App.
The winner of the Major League and National League votes after the first stage will earn a place in the starting lineup for the All-Star Team. Apart from these two players, the top two vote-takers in each position and the first six outside players will advance to the final round of voting. If an outside player is the league’s leading vote winner, only the next four finalists will move to Stage 2 to determine who will start in the remaining two places.
At the moment, the top vote holders are Yankees players Aaron Judge in AL (2,433,088 votes) and star Dodgers Mocky Pets In NL (2,270,566 votes). With Bates out of the wounded, Ronald Acuña Jr. Less than 73,000 votes left him to become the leader of NL.
Parents’ Jose Ramirez He is looking to reclaim his starting point in third place after overtaking the Red Sox Raphael Devers In the latest update. After dropping by more than 16,000 votes in Phase 1 Update the ballot paperJ-Ram leads by nearly 34,000 votes over Devers.
The reigning champions Braves and Blue Jays have six players from the major leagues in position to advance to Stage 2.
Here’s a look at current All-Star earnings, position by position, for the AL and NL.
first rule
1. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays: 16,24,228 votes
2. Ty France, Mariners: 880,530
3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: 773218
4. Louis Araz, twins: 463,219
5. Yuli Gouriel, Astros: 335188
Last few years All-Star Game MVP, Vlad Jr. is looking forward to his second straight start at first base for AL. France, which entered the injured list for 10 days on Saturday, is trying to hold on to its supremacy over Rizzo as the second-highest number of vote winners among the first baseball league in the first division. The Mariners’ prolific game will be an All-Star for the first time.
second rule
1. Jose Altove, Astros: 1,156,474
2. Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: 943125
3. Andrés Giménez, Guardians: 819,163
4. Jaliber Torres, Yankees: 687166
5. Trevor Storey, Red Sox: 479,795
One of the second-best starters of his generation, Altuve made seven All-Star teams and was a starter for AL every year from 2015 to 2018. The race for second place in the thread could come between Espinal and Jimenez, both looking for an all-star nod. his first.
third rule
1. Jose Ramirez, Guardians: 1,219,704
2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 1,185,906
3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 696556
4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 486832
5. Alex Bergman, Astros: 401184
This is still a very tight race between two of AL’s top hitters after Ramirez and Devers’ checkered spots. Devers started at third base for the AL last year after receiving his first All-Star pick of his career. Ramirez, a three-time star, started in 2017 and 18.
SHORTSTOP
1. Bo Beshit, Blue Jays: 1,084,794
2. Tim Anderson, White Sox: 844921
3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 822,019
4. Jeremy Peña Astros: 427,792
5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 342,839
Bichette bolstered his lead in the latest update, but the race for second place is wide open, with Anderson and Bogaerts separated by just 1%. Bichette, Anderson and Bogaerts form the 2021 All-Star Team, with Bogaerts taking the lead.
the outside
1 – Aaron Judge, Yankees: 088 433 2
2. Mike Trout, Angels: 2134471
3. George Springer, Blue Jays: 1048403
4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 814706
5. Taylor Ward, Angels: 769,939
6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays: 672,811
7. Tuscar Hernandez, Blue Jays: 662.092
8. Byron Buxton, Twins: 629216
9. Michael Brantley, Astros: 495.586
10. Kyle Tucker, Astros: 421,886
Still the lead across MLB, the winner will pass Stage 2 and earn one of AL’s starting points if that advantage continues. Meanwhile, the four finalists — currently Trout, Springer, Stanton and Ward — will move on to Stage 2. The judge has started the All-Star Game three times previously, including last year. We’ll see if Buxton, Gurriel or Hernández can make a late push into the top five.
Catcher
1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 670 857 1
2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 695,932
3 – Salvador Perez, Royals: 395.838
4. Martín Maldonado, Astros: 376,093
5. Christian Vasquez, Red Sox: 307015
Kirk’s lead on Trevino remains the largest of any position in the Majors, with fans clearly noting the 23-year-old’s breakout season. Toronto has had several catchers who have made the AL All-Star team history, including Ernie Whitt, John Buck and Russell Martin, but the Blue Jays have never had a supporting start in the midsummer classic.
designated hitter
1. Jordan Alvarez, Astros: 1 . 876374
2. Shawhi Ahtani, Angels: 965,932
3. Danny Janssen, Blue Jays: 510820
4. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 458,797
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 369308
Alvarez was named AL Rookie of the Year in his autobiography, but he’s still looking for his first All-Star pick. He should get it this year. Alvarez has become one of baseball’s most intimidating players, and he’s opened up a huge lead for Ohtani, which is no small feat.
first rule
1. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals: 1,562,027
2. Alonso House, Mets: 958777
3. Freddy Freeman, Dodgers: 760,524
4. Matt Olson, Braves: 663.711
5. Eric Hosmer, Padres: 220513
Goldschmidt and Alonso remain the top two leading vote-takers among the NL first team as the end of the first stage approaches. A six- and three-time All-Star, Goldschmidt is having one of the best seasons of his successful career in 2022. Alonso earned the only All-Star pick of his career during his epic rookie season in 2019, but Freeman tied the start at the start.
second rule
1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins: 1066927
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 984,846
3. Jeff McNeill Mets: 945335
4. Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 427.842
5. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: 344184
The top three in second place in NL have escaped away from the pack, but the standings are still wide open. Chisholm still sits atop the leaderboard as he strives to make the All-Star debut of his career. Albis, who will miss the match with a broken left foot on June 13, is second, but McNeill is on the lead, trailing by less than 40,000 votes.
third rule
1. Mane Machado, Padres: 1,563,188
2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 977485
3. Austin Riley, Braves: 911633
4. Justin Turner, Dodgers: 408805
5. Eduardo Escobar, Mets: 373,614
Machado remains the favorite here, having received the fourth-highest vote total for any position in the NL. Arenado and Riley sit behind him, separated by only 1% of the vote. Riley, the 2021 Silver Slugger Award winner in third place, is looking to make his All-Star debut.
SHORTSTOP
1. Tria Turner, Dodgers: 1,369.759
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves: 1,069,312
3. Francisco Lindor, Mets: 808729
4. Tommy Adman, Cardinals: 449456
5. Fernando Tates Jr., Padres: 243,549
Turner, one of the fastest players in baseball, continues to advance in the voting. Swanson, who is having a great month of June, continues to outperform Lindor for second place.
the outside
1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 2,270,566
2. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 2,197,684
3. Jock Pederson, Giants: 1,090.260
4. Starling Mart, Mets: 765362
5. Juan Soto Citizens: .679511
6. Adam Duvall, Brave: 580110
7. Mark Kanha Mets: 526,319
8. Marcell Ozuna, Braves: 505,975
9. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 490939
10. Brandon Nemo, Mets: 423.751
Betts, the top NL voter, will skip the run-off and start the Midsummer Classic automatically, but Acuña is close enough to make things interesting. Behind them, Pedersen sits beautifully in third, as he looks to start his All-Star Game for the first time since his second season in 2015. Marty and Soto are out in the top five, with Duval and her close range.
Catcher
1. Wilson Contreras, Cubs: 1,372,780
2. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves: 880,963
3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 699907
4. Will Smith, Dodgers: 526826
5. Tyler Stevenson, REDs: 515338
Despite his name circulating in trade rumors, Contreras continues to mash up and is 9% ahead of the next closest catch. d’Arnaud and Molina were separated by just over 17,000 votes in the previous update, but the gap has grown to 4% between the two.
designated hitter
1. Brice Harper, Phillies: 1740935
2. William Contreras, Braves: 976038
3. Albert Pujols, Cardinals: 535661
4. Max Muncie, Dodgers: 309101
5. J.D. Davis Mets: 227208
Harper continues to escape the DH vote, as the 2021 NL MVP seeks his seventh All-Star appearance. It will be his first time in DH, although elbow issues have kept him off the field for most of this season, and now a broken thumb can keep him off the field completely for an extended period of time. Contreras is looking to join his brother, Wilson, in Los Angeles, which would make them the first pair of brothers to make the same All-Star team since Sandy Alomar Jr. and Roberto Alomar joined the AL team in 1992.
