New 2023 BMW The M2 promises to be a handful, but it has some big shoes to fill. The 2021 BMW M2 Competition is built on years of development since 2016, resulting in handsome, fast and most importantly, fun car. So how does the beloved 2021 BMW M2 stack up against the redesigned newcomer 2023 BMW M2?

How much horsepower does a 2021 BMW M2 have?

The 2021 BMW M2 Competition produces 405 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. That’s a far cry from the 2016 M2’s N55-derived inline-six with 365 horsepower. However, it is enough to make the baby Beamer slide around corners in a cloud of tire smoke. Not surprisingly, though, the latest addition to the M2 family is the most powerful yet.

The BMW M2 2023 produces 453 horsepower from the mill S58, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. On top of that, the new car makes the same 406 lb-ft of torque as the older M2. Even better, both the 2021 and 2023 cars have six-speed gearboxes Manual Transmission or automatic optional. However, the new car ditches the seven-speed dual-clutch in favor of an eight-speed unit.

Is the 2021 BMW M2 fast?

Surprisingly enough, BMW says the new 2023 M2 is quite similar in a straight line to the 2021 BMW M2 competition. car and driver He says the 2021 BMW M2 Competition with manual transmission hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, and the automatic version will do it in 4.1. Conversely, BMW says the new 2023 coupe will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds with the eight-speed automatic and 4.0 seconds with the manual.

Despite the difference in power, the cars are very similar. Of course, BMW has not announced a CS Or the competition version of 2023 m2.

What is the price of the new 2023 m2?

The upcoming 2023 M2 starts at $63,195, which sounds like a tough sell for a small M sedan. However, the M3, the next M in the lineup, starts a little higher at $73,795. However, the newer, wider and heavier M2 costs more than the car it replaces. Specifically, the 2021 BMW M2 competition started at around $59,895.

Unfortunately, if you want an older Bimmer baby instead of a new one, you may not be saving any money. Kelly’s Blue Book (KBB) He says the average used purchase price for a 2021 M2 is about $62,208. This is not surprising; M cars tend to be more collectible and sought after than non-M cars.

Should you buy a 2021 BMW M2 or wait for the 2023 M2?

While the cars share a nameplate, they are different inside and out. If you want a newer, more powerful M2, and if you also want a more cheerful M2, buy the new one next spring. However, you can’t go wrong with an old M if you want a similarly fast M car with a more discreet look. One thing is for sure: both are more pleasing to the eye than some modern things kidney network Controversy cars.

