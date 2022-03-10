1a Boys Hockey Quarterfinals: Minneapolis drops, top seed moves on

The boys’ state hockey tournament begins at 11 a.m. as No. 2 seed Warroad plays Monticello in the first of four Class 1A games in the quarterfinals at Xcel Power Center. The evening session features Minneapolis vs. Alexandria in Game Two—the first time a Minneapolis Public School team has participated in the tournament since 1994.

Here is today’s schedule:

11 a.m.: Warroad 7, Monticello 1

Quentin Brooks gave Monticello a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. But Warrod quickly equalized the score and opened the match in the second half. Damon Gardner scored his 40th goal of the season in the second half and added two more goals to a hat-trick. The Warriors (25-3-1) extended their winning streak to nine consecutive games and have netted only four goals in their last five wins. More about the game here.

1:30 p.m.: Mahtomedi 4, Mankato East / Loyola 1

Three goals in the second half made Mahtomidi win. Carter Haycraft scored 1:10 in the second half, Nick Beiersdorf added a halfway goal and Kavanaugh-Brunner scored just 7.8 seconds to keep third seed Mahtomedi (17-11-1) ahead. More about the game here.

6 p.m.: Hermantown 5, New Prague 1

Top seed Hermantown used barely more than three minutes to score three goals early in the match and netted an easy win. New Prague ended Hermantown’s hit streak in 192 minutes 33 seconds with a powerful goal from Will Andersen in the first period.

8:40 p.m.: Alexandria 4, Minneapolis 1

Minneapolis gave up on the green in the second half, and Alexandria pulled away, making a quick end to the first trip to the state for a city public school team since 1994. Senior forward Brycene Berg scored twice for Alexandria. Zander Zoya scored for Minneapolis.

Thursday Class 2A schedule here.

