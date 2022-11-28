‘1923’ prequel ‘Yellowstone’ trailer released starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren





CNN

–



Fans of the blockbuster TV movieYellowstoneIn getting a treat after Paramount+ released a preview of the upcoming prequel “1923” – Championship Harrison Ford And Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

The official trailer, which is 90 seconds long, promises high drama when the second part of the “Yellowstone” origin story premieres December 18 in the US and Canada and the following day in the UK and Australia,

1923 Official Trailer HD | Paramount Plus



Written by actor and director Taylor Sheridan, “1923” is the next chapter in the story of the Dutton clan, introducing a new generation of the family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and mother Kara (Mirin).

according to statement Released by Paramount+, “The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, a historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression plague both the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home.”

“Yellowstone,” which follows the life and drama of the contemporary Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, was a massive hit for Paramount+ and starred another movie star, Kevin Costner.

The long-awaited “1923” followed the success of another “Yellowstone” movie — “1883” — starring real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, along with Sam Elliott. It tells the story of how the family owned the Yellowstone plantation.

Speaking with an Irish accent, Mirren, 77 — who won an Oscar in 2006 for her role in “The Queen” — looks like she’ll be a formidable opponent to those trying to take over her family’s land.

In one scene in the trailer, she warns: “Men kill quickly with bullet or noose. But the fight with me and I kill much slower.”

Her on-screen husband, Ford, 80, sounds equally intimidating, devastated: “You attacking my family, it would be the last thing you ever do.”

The series, which also stars former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton as the couple’s villainous “neighbor” Donald Whitfield, was originally going to be called “1932”, but was reworked to include the end of World War I and the beginning of Prohibition.