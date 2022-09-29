17-year-old boy, stepmother arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles; Father sought

South Los Angeles (CABC) – A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot dead earlier this month at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Restaurant in south Los Angeles, Eyewitness News has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which made his name public on Wednesday and described him as a “armed and dangerous” man, remains the third suspect in the murder at large. A source told Eyewitness News that the adult suspect, Freddy Lee Tron, is the father of the detained teen.

Los Angeles Police said, in a statement, that the 17-year-old, who was arrested in the South Bay neighborhood of Lowndale, has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Police identified the teen’s stepmother as 32-year-old Shontel Tron. She was taken into custody in Gardena and held on suspicion of being an accomplice in a murder.

PnB Rock, born Rakim Hashem Allen, was shot dead in the restaurant on September 12.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one of the suspects entered the restaurant and approached the rapper while he was having lunch with his girlfriend – who had already posted a photo of their food and their location on Instagram.

Investigators say the gunman shot him and stole some of his belongings, and also claimed the property of the rapper’s girlfriend, before driving away in a car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about Tron’s whereabouts is urged to contact LAPD homicide investigators at (323) 786-5146.

30 years PnB Rock He was known for singles that include ‘Flick’ and ‘Selfish’.

Originally from Philadelphia, he has been residing in Los Angeles recently. He had 2.5 million followers Instagram.

After his death, fans gathered near the restaurant to mourn the famous musician.

“His music was excellent,” said fan Sheldon Thompson. “He didn’t sing about the wrong things. He sang about the right things. He had a bright future ahead. Just hearing he didn’t survive is heartbreaking.”

Some fans have also suggested that he may have been deliberately targeted after posting his social media post. Investigators are investigating if this is the case.

“If you’re famous, you know not to post your location anywhere,” said one Aremesha Rivers fan. “I really feel like there’s a lot of setup going on.”

The Los Angeles police said that the case against the detainees will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for consideration no later than Thursday.