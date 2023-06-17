Fifteen people were killed and 10 injured in a “mass collision” that occurred Thursday on a highway in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported.

The accident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway between a semi-trailer truck and a bus near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The collision occurred at about 11:40 a.m. local time. Police said the semi-trailer was traveling east on Highway 1 when it hit the bus, which was traveling south on Highway 5, as the bus was crossing the eastern lanes.

“Immediately it became clear that this was a mass casualty situation,” Superintendent Rob Lawson, the Manitoba Major Crime Services officer in charge, told reporters during a news conference Thursday night.

Police said in an update Friday that footage of the collision from the semi-trailer indicated the truck had the right-of-way.

“A thorough analysis of the video is being conducted before any further decisions are made,” the police said. “We are determining if a semi has an event data logger that will help us ascertain a number of important information, such as speed, exact coordinates, and mechanical condition.”

The bus was carrying 25 people, most of them elderly, according to Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill. Police said the passengers ranged in age from 55 to 88.

Police said that 10 people – six women and four men – were taken to hospital with various injuries. Police said the local medical examiner was working to confirm the identities of the dead, who included 13 women and two men.

“For all of you out there waiting, I can’t imagine how hard it must be not knowing if the person you love the most is coming home tonight,” Hill said during the press conference.

Authorities said both drivers survived the accident and are in hospital.

Lasson stressed Thursday that it was still early days but that the incident would be fully investigated.

“We need to be aware of the fact that there may be a mistake, and if so, there may be a criminal element to this investigation,” Lawson said, calling it “a large and complex investigation.”

The head of the trucking company involved in the accident, Day & Ross, said they will fully cooperate with the investigation and “provide whatever help and support we can.”

“All of us at Day & Ross are deeply saddened by the tragic news out of Manitoba this afternoon,” Day & Ross CEO William Doherty said in a statement to CTV. “The thoughts of the entire Day & Ross team are with those who lost loved ones in this horrific accident, and we hope those injured recover.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news of the plane crash “incredibly tragic.”

“I send my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and keep the wounded in my thoughts.” chirp. “I can’t imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

