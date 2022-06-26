14 “Stranger Things” season 4, part 2 theories to dissect before the end

4.

“I think the season will end with them losing, and season 5 will end with pieces. In Episode 1, D&D portends the final battle. They need to throw 20 to beat Vecna, but they will come short. I suppose eight will come back to help Eleven, but they still lose.” Because 11 + 8 = 19 and 19 is less than the 20 required to beat Vecna.”