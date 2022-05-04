100-year-old man breaks career record of 84 years shares his best career advice

Walter Orthmann celebrated two major accomplishments last month: turning 100 and breaking the world record for longest career at the same company.

Ortmann was only 15 years old when he started working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil called Industrias Renaux SA (now known as Renault), according to Guinness World Records.

“Back in 1938, children were expected to work to help support the family,” he told Guinness World Records. “As the eldest son of five, my mom took me to look for work at the age of 14.”

He applied for a job at a nearby textile factory and, due to his strong German proficiency, was immediately hired. He continued to work for the same company, RenauxView, for the rest of his career.

After starting out as a shipping assistant, Ortman was promoted to a position in sales, and eventually to the position of sales manager.