$100 New Diablo IV “Collector’s Box” Game not included

Blizzard is now taking pre-orders at a grand special price of nearly $100 Diablo IV Collector’s box includes many things. But it does not include the game. And while Blizzard isn’t trying to trick people into accidentally buying that game-free box, it’s still weird that there isn’t even an option to get the game with this expensive bundle of devilish stuff.

Collector’s editions of video games and movies have become very expensive More and more popular over the past decade. Personally, I’ve never felt the need for all the random figurines and figurines that are usually included in these expensive packages, but I get it. Some people really like to collect everything that includes their favorite franchise or series. Whatever floats your boat! Just do not get confused and think about this $100 dollars Diablo IV Collector’s Fund It actually includes the game it’s named after!

This week, Blizzard started taking pre-orders for something it’s calling Diablo IV Limited Collector’s Chest in the Item Shop. This nifty big box will set you back $96.66 (I see what you did there…) and includes all of these items:

fuzzy mousepad

Cloth map of the shelter

Horadream pin

Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art Book

Matted Fine Art Prints (x2) – 18.54″ x 10.79″.

That’s very nice and all, but you’ll notice that the game isn’t part of this expensive package. Right now, Blizzard isn’t trying to fool anyone. It is clear in the store description that this box does not contain the game. It also does not sell the box on Battle.net but instead on its own merchant site, which separates it from its video game store. So I’m not trying to imply that Blizzard is trying to pull off a quick, trick-or-treat one Diablo Players are paying over $100 for something that doesn’t include this upcoming ARPG. I’m just saying it’s a little weird, that’s all!

I think for people who would prefer to purchase a digital copy of the game via a third party site or who might want to give a physical gift to someone who may have already pre-ordered the game, this is a good idea. But why not have a different version that’s over $60-70 and includes a game code? Or even discount it! Although this kind of thing can make things more confusing.

In any case, Diabo IV Released June 6, 2023 On Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. If you want that, don’t buy this box. Or do, but then also Purchase the game separately.