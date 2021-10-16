October 16, 2021

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

You may have missed

9 min read

Worship: A painting of Van Gogh confiscated by the Nazis is put up for auction

2 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Table – Abroad – After winning the game of squid, the Koreans are increasingly afraid of their language

10 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Table – Abroad – Sympathy determines who gets how many fake vaccine certificates

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Table – Abroad – Beer friends shot down a brutal killer who slit the throat of a taxi driver

1 day ago Arzu